Good news for those who are eagerly waiting for Canadian permanent residency - Express Entry in Canada is back! And, it has now formally started inviting skilled workers to apply for PR. The massive backlog experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the suspension of these programs has resulted in many prospective immigrants waiting more than two years to receive or apply for permanent residency in Canada.

Canadian Experience Class (CEC) - a common route for international graduates with post-graduation candidates to apply for PR - was closed since September 2021. And earlier this month, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited as many as 1,500 candidates to apply for a PR, including those under the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) first time since December 2020.

The latest Express Entry draw results are out! Be next to get selected as a candidate for immigration to Canada through the various immigration programs by learning more about the Express Entry system and how to set up your profile here https://t.co/fkZPXrzypZ#expressentry pic.twitter.com/4Uf3qigmVK — CanadianVisa.org (@Canadianvisaorg) July 13, 2022

“Today, I am pleased to announce that Express Entry draws have officially resumed and applications will be processed at our six month processing standard," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CIC News.

“I want to thank the candidates from around the world for their patience, as we worked to reduce the backlog before resuming Express Entry draws. I look forward to welcoming skilled workers who will be essential in addressing Canada’s labour shortages."

🔔Important update on Express Entry



Starting July 6th, 2022, qualified candidates will be invited to apply for permanent residency from the following programs:



1.Federal Skilled Worker program

2.Federal Skilled Trades program

3.Canadian Experience Class pic.twitter.com/kzemWB4P0b — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) July 4, 2022

A quick look at the programmes under the Express Entry system:

People can apply for Canadian PR depending on their education and work history under several different immigration classes.

There are 3 categories under the Express Entry system, Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Programme and Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

Canadian Experience Class (CEC): People with Canadian employment experience (gained three years before application) can apply through this method. Mostly, international students in Canada take this route to apply for PR.

Federal Skilled Worker Programme (FSWP): People with foreign working experience can apply. The factors that are considered include age, education, employment history etc.

Federal Skilled Trades Programme (FSTP): Workers with skills in construction, agriculture, and manufacturing apply for this.

Check the steps to getting Canda's permanent residency:

First, select the immigration pathway that fits you.

Submit your profile in the Express Entry pool so that they can rank you

One needs to score the minimum cut-off marks for the PR applications. The latest cut-off score is 557 points, but this keeps changing.

Express Entry in Canada, you need to meet several minimum requirements, such as skilled work experience and language proficiency.