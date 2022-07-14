Canada visa: Express Entry is back! Apply for permanent residency in 3 steps2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 07:31 PM IST
- People can apply for Canadian PR depending on their education and work history under several different immigration classes.
Listen to this article
Good news for those who are eagerly waiting for Canadian permanent residency - Express Entry in Canada is back! And, it has now formally started inviting skilled workers to apply for PR. The massive backlog experienced by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the suspension of these programs has resulted in many prospective immigrants waiting more than two years to receive or apply for permanent residency in Canada.