As India-Canada tension flares over killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, popular Canadian Singer, Shubhneet Singh is facing backlash over his recent post showing support to the Khalistan movement through social media.

Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is set to perform at the Cruise Control 4.0 event in Mumbai from September 23-25. Some of his popular songs include ‘No Love’, ‘Cheques,’ ‘Offshore,’ ‘Elevated,’ ‘Baller’, 'We Rollin’ among others. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing BJYM removed posters of the upcoming event of Shubh in Mumbai.

Why is Shubh facing backlash?

The BJYM has alleged that Shubh supports the Khalistan movement through social media. The BHP youth wing claimed that Shubh had recently posted a distorted map of Bharat through a post on social media. BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana said that "Shubh posted a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on his Instagram account, and another post in the form of a post-story under the name "Pray for Punjab." As per Hindustan Times report, the singer had shared the image when Punjab Police were searching Amritpal Singh who was arrested in April this year.

The youth wing has also submitted a memorandum to the Mumbai Police Commissioner demanding strict action against Shubh and cancellation of all his performances. "We have given a memorandum to the organizers and Mumbai police to cancel the program peacefully and if appropriate action is not taken, we will protest. Through the memorandum, we have demanded the registration of an FIR against rapper Shubh," the BJYM President said.