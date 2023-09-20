Canadian singer Shubh faces backlash in India for supporting the Khalistan movement. BJP's youth wing demands cancellation of his performances. boAt withdraws sponsorship of his tour. Cricketers, including Virat Kohli, unfollow him. Bookmyshow faces social media backlash for selling concert tickets.

As India-Canada tension flares over killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, popular Canadian Singer, Shubhneet Singh is facing backlash over his recent post showing support to the Khalistan movement through social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shubhneet Singh, popularly known as Shubh, is set to perform at the Cruise Control 4.0 event in Mumbai from September 23-25. Some of his popular songs include ‘No Love’, ‘Cheques,’ ‘Offshore,’ ‘Elevated,’ ‘Baller’, 'We Rollin’ among others.

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing BJYM removed posters of the upcoming event of Shubh in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why is Shubh facing backlash? The BJYM has alleged that Shubh supports the Khalistan movement through social media. The BHP youth wing claimed that Shubh had recently posted a distorted map of Bharat through a post on social media. BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana said that "Shubh posted a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on his Instagram account, and another post in the form of a post-story under the name "Pray for Punjab." As per Hindustan Times report, the singer had shared the image when Punjab Police were searching Amritpal Singh who was arrested in April this year.

The youth wing has also submitted a memorandum to the Mumbai Police Commissioner demanding strict action against Shubh and cancellation of all his performances. "We have given a memorandum to the organizers and Mumbai police to cancel the program peacefully and if appropriate action is not taken, we will protest. Through the memorandum, we have demanded the registration of an FIR against rapper Shubh," the BJYM President said.

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya unfollow Shubh Virat Kohli who had once called Shubh his favourite artist has now unfollowed him from Instagram. Other cricketers including KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina has also followed suit.

boAT withdraws sponsorship of Shubh's India tour Consumer electronics company boAt on Tuesday said it has decided to withdraw sponsorship of Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh's upcoming tour to India over certain remarks he made earlier this year.

"At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first and foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour," the company said in a post on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bookmyshow faces backlash on X Amid the backlash on Shubh and call for cancelling his shows, Bookmyshow is now facing social media backlash as they continue to sell concert tickets for his concert. ‘Uninstall BookMyShow’ is trending on X (Formerly Twitter) and users have the ticketing platform is funding khalistani activists.