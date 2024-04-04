Canada’s Housing Crisis Will Persist on Tradespeople Shortage, CBRE Says
Canada doesn’t have enough skilled tradespeople to build its way out of its current housing shortage, threatening long-term damage to the country’s social fabric, according to a top executive at one of the world’s biggest real estate firms.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada doesn’t have enough skilled tradespeople to build its way out of its current housing shortage, threatening long-term damage to the country’s social fabric, according to a top executive at one of the world’s biggest real estate firms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message