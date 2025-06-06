Canada's Mark Carney dials PM Modi, invites him to G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will be attending the G7 Summit later this month in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pleasure after receiving a call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark J Carney, congratulating him on his recent election victory. During the conversation, Modi also thanked Carney for extending an invitation to attend the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.

“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month,” Modi wrote on X.

“As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit,” he added.

Highlighting the strong ties between the two nations, Modi described India and Canada as vibrant democracies connected through deep people-to-people relationships. He emphasised that both countries are committed to working together with renewed vigour, driven by mutual respect and shared interests.

Modi concluded by expressing his eagerness to meet Prime Minister Carney and other world leaders at the Summit, signalling a continued focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and global collaboration.

The 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, from June 15 to 17.

Speculations: Earlier, there were speculations that Canada may not send an invitation to Prime Minister Modi, considering the strained relationship with India. Also, there was no certainty if PM Modi would accept the offer and may not attend the G7 summit.

According to a report by PTI, the PM would have skipped the summit even if he had got the invite, since such visit "would have required a lot of groundwork considering the current state of ties between the two sides".

Meanwhile, the invitation to PM Modi by the Canadian PM is now being seen as a big step in improving the relationship between the two countries as well as a snub to Khalistani elements in Canada.