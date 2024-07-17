Canada’s wildfires are back after $10 billion economic blow

Wildfires are erupting again in western Canada during a suffocating heat wave in the province of Alberta, forcing evacuations and causing one of Canada’s largest oil companies to curb production.

The blazes, fueled by the hot and dry weather, are spiraling out of control, even as the country is still reeling from last year when 6,132 fires across Canada burned through more than 45 million acres, an area larger than Florida, and cost the Canadian economy close to $10 billion.

“These conditions are conducive to extreme fire behavior,” said the government of Alberta in an online update Friday, noting that it had to pull firefighters out of the forest Thursday night because of heavy smoke.

As of Tuesday, 25 out-of-control wildfires were burning in the province, including a 200,000 acre blaze that has forced Suncor Energy, one of Canada’s largest oil producers, to curb production at an oil field close to the fire and evacuate nonessential workers.

Scientists say climate change will make such extreme events more common, which will put continual pressure on government and industry finances and tax emergency response and healthcare systems.

“The planet is burning up and climate change is indeed a significant factor,” said Canada’s minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, at a news conference in June. Climatologists are forecasting “an alarming but all too predictable trend,” he said. “The intensity of wildfires will continue.”

Last year, the provincial government spent almost $650 million to fight the fires. This year, it added more than $350 million to a contingency fund to deal with natural disasters. More than 6,000 firefighters, support personnel and contractors both from the province and from countries as far away as South Africa congregated to control the infernos. Even then, more than 50 fires continued burning through the winter months.

Wildfires have long been a regular part of the natural cycle in Canada’s boreal, a vast region of forests and wetlands that cover more than half of the country’s land mass. In Alberta, home to the massive oil sands that contain the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves, almost 60% of the land is covered by black spruce, lodgepole pines, jack pines and trembling aspen.

A cycle of warming temperatures, decreased snowfall in the winters and persistent drought have in recent years turned the region into a tinderbox. Wildfires are burning hotter and for longer than ever before. In 2023, more than 1,100 fires in Alberta torched 5.4 million acres of land, roughly equal to the state of New Jersey, more than 10 times the average between 2006 and 2022.

The health impacts have lingered. In Fort Chipewyan, a fly-in indigenous settlement located 180 miles north of Fort McMurray, wildfires last year got within 5 miles of the hamlet of 852 people.

Before the residents were evacuated, they had to contend with the thick smoke that hung over the town. Cecilia Adam, a 69-year-old resident, found it difficult to breathe and needed to use inhalers to help her through the summer.

Several indigenous communities in the area have spent thousands of dollars to install air purifiers and air-conditioning units in the homes of elder residents to help them deal with the smoke.

Jean L’Hommecourt, a 61-year-old elder from the Fort McKay First Nation Denesuline indigenous group, just north of Fort McMurray, said she appreciates the new equipment installed by her group’s council, but the noise annoys her. The equipment is a Band-Aid solution that does nothing to address the fact that the summer months are now filled with smoke and the persistent fear of evacuation, she said. “It is a new stress now.”

The impact of the smoke has been widespread. Plumes of smoke from the Canadian fires spread all over North America, reaching cities like New York and Washington, D.C., hundreds of miles away. The smoke was so thick in New York that the city’s emergency rooms saw a 45% jump in visits from people suffering from asthma during two days in June of last year when the smoke was thickest.

According to one study by the Canadian Climate Institute, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, suffered almost $1 billion in costs over a week in June last year from the wildfires, factoring in costs for hospitalizations and lost productivity from people who had to stay home from work.

Those costs are likely to become a persistent part of the economy as more fires burn, said Ryan Ness, a director at the Canadian Climate Institute, a think tank.

“Canada needs to get ready for a future of fire,” he said.