Canadian dollar dips; decline limited by ’petrocurrency’ status

CANADA

Reuters
Published3 Oct 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Canadian dollar dips; decline limited by 'petrocurrency' status
Canadian dollar dips; decline limited by ’petrocurrency’ status

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

*

Trades in a range of 1.3473 to 1.3507

*

Price of U.S. oil settles 0.4% higher

*

Bond yields rise across the curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but the move was limited as oil prices added to the previous day's sharp gains.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.35 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.07 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3473 to 1.3507.

On Tuesday, it was the top performing Group of Ten currency as the price of oil jumped on worries that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could threaten supplies from the world's top producing region.

Oil, which settled 0.4% higher on Wednesday at $70.10 a barrel, is one of Canada's major exports.

"The Canadian dollar is acting like a petrocurrency once again, but we don’t think this will last," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note, referring to the tendency of currencies from oil-producing nations to benefit from higher oil prices.

"The Canadian energy sector is no longer the recipient of massive inward investment, and Canada's economic fundamentals remain consistent with a monetary easing trajectory that matches - and even exceeds - the Federal Reserve's," Schamotta said.

The U.S. dollar rose to a near three-week high against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September.

Improving U.S. economic data has contributed to reduced bets of another supersized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. The Bank of Canada began its interest rate cutting campaign ahead of the Fed and from a lower starting point.

Investors expect the BoC to reduce its policy rate by nearly two percentage points further to a level of 2.32% by December 2025. Over the same time frame, the Fed is expected to ease to 2.93%.

Canadian bond yields moved higher across the curve, with the 10-year up 7.5 basis points at 3.021%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCanadian dollar dips; decline limited by ’petrocurrency’ status

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.