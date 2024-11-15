Canadian dollar extends breach of key psychological level

CANADA-FOREX/:CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar extends breach of key psychological level

Reuters
Published15 Nov 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Canadian dollar extends breach of key psychological level
Canadian dollar extends breach of key psychological level

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

*

Touches its weakest since May 2020 at 1.4039

*

Price of U.S. oil increases 0.5%

*

Bond yields ease across a flatter curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened further beyond a key psychological level against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pressured by broad-based gains for the American currency and the potential for U.S. trade tariffs to hurt the domestic economy.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.4035 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.25 U.S. cents, its fifth straight day of declines.

The currency touched its weakest intraday level since May 2020 at 1.4039, after briefly moving past the 1.40 level on Wednesday.

"Currency forecasters have turned overwhelmingly bearish on the currency in recent months, with domestic weakness seen intersecting with U.S. outperformance and a constant drumbeat of trade threats to drive the exchange rate lower," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

The U.S. dollar continued its relentless march higher against a basket of major currencies as investors bet that higher trade tariffs and tighter immigration under the incoming Trump administration would fuel inflation, potentially slowing the Federal Reserve's interest rate cutting cycle.

Psychological levels such as the round number of 1.40 tend to be significant for market participants.

"We expect further (Canadian dollar) weakness, with technical indicators opening up an air pocket between 1.40 and 1.43, but remain wary of an overshoot," Schamotta said.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil, which could escape protectionist trade measures, according to participants in Canada's energy industry.

U.S. crude futures settled 0.4% higher at $68.70 a barrel, clawing back some recent declines for a third straight day.

Canadian bond yields moved lower across a flatter curve. The 10-year was down 5.7 basis points at 3.260%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCanadian dollar extends breach of key psychological level

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,859.35
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -5.1 (-0.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.