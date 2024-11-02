Canadian dollar hits 2-year low on U.S. election jitters

CANADA-FOREX/:CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-year low on U.S. election jitters

Reuters
Published2 Nov 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Canadian dollar hits 2-year low on U.S. election jitters
Canadian dollar hits 2-year low on U.S. election jitters

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback

*

Touches a two-year low at 1.3953

*

Factory PMI rises to a 20-month high

*

Bond yields increase across a steeper curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a two-year low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the greenback notched broad-based gains ahead of the U.S. presidential election and despite domestic data that showed factory activity growing at a faster pace.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3950 to the U.S. dollar, or 71.68 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since October 2022 at 1.3953. For the week, the currency was down 0.4%.

"This looks to be a play with U.S. dollar bulls wanting to push this thing (USD-CAD) to the topside should the election result suggest it should go in that direction," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

The loonie is expected to rebound against its U.S. counterpart in the coming year as lower borrowing costs boost the domestic economy but the result of Tuesday's election could unsettle the outlook, a Reuters poll found.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has proposed sweeping tariffs on imported goods. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States.

Analysts say that tariffs and other proposed measures could boost U.S. inflation, reducing prospects of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The U.S. dollar strengthened on Friday against a basket of major currencies.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to its highest level in 20 months at 51.1 in October as production and employment picked up in anticipation of rising orders.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, increased 0.6% to $69.68 a barrel on reports Iran was preparing a retaliatory strike on Israel from Iraq in the coming days.

Canadian bond yields moved higher across a steeper curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, as investors looked past a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The 10-year was up 6.1 basis points at 3.283%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 12:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsCanadian dollar hits 2-year low on U.S. election jitters

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.