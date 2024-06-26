Canadian dollar weakens as boost from CPI data fades

CANADA-FOREX/:CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens as boost fro

Reuters
First Published11:35 PM IST
Canadian dollar weakens as boost from CPI data fades
Canadian dollar weakens as boost from CPI data fades

*

Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback

*

Trades in a range of 1.3651 to 1.3704

*

Flash estimate shows wholesale trade down 0.9% in May

*

10-year yield touches a 2-week high at 3.476%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the greenback notched broad-based gains, with the currency unable to take advantage of the boost it got from hot domestic inflation data the day before.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.37 to the U.S. dollar, or 72.99 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3651 to 1.3704.

On Tuesday, the currency touched its strongest intraday level in three weeks at 1.3626 as Canadian inflation unexpectedly accelerated to an annual rate of 2.9% in May from 2.7% in April, reducing expectations the Bank of Canada would cut interest rates further next month.

"The market was caught flat-footed yesterday as CAD failed to build on initial gains," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Broad-based U.S. dollar strength has helped to push USD-CAD higher today, Davis added.

The U.S. dollar moved higher against a basket of major currencies as the yen dropped to its lowest level against the greenback since late 1986.

Preliminary data showed Canadian wholesale trade falling 0.9% in May from April, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.7% at $81.42 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields rose across the curve, adding to the previous day's move. The 10-year was up 8.2 basis points at 3.464%, after earlier touching its highest level since June 11 at 3.476%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsCanadian dollar weakens as boost from CPI data fades

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

442.15
10:27 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-11.95 (-2.63%)

Tata Steel

172.55
10:25 AM | 26 JUN 2024
-3.15 (-1.79%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

155.60
10:28 AM | 26 JUN 2024
6.8 (4.57%)

Indus Towers

356.15
10:29 AM | 26 JUN 2024
11.85 (3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,766.90
10:26 AM | 26 JUN 2024
148.75 (9.19%)

Raymond

3,020.90
09:59 AM | 26 JUN 2024
242.3 (8.72%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,088.40
10:28 AM | 26 JUN 2024
141.45 (7.27%)

IIFL Finance

492.90
10:25 AM | 26 JUN 2024
31.2 (6.76%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,676.00700.00
    Chennai
    73,963.00343.00
    Delhi
    73,532.00843.00
    Kolkata
    73,604.00485.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue