Canadian police assure public of ’no imminent threat’ after blaming India for ’violent’ activities, Nijjar killing

Canadian police on Sunday said there is ‘no imminent threat’ to the public from the ‘network of criminals’ operating in Canada, in an interview aired on October 20 on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News. These remarks come after Justin Trudeau-led Canada government publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in the fatal shooting of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

This comes days after the RCMP publicly accused the ‘agents of the Government of India’ of being involved in ‘widespread’ acts of violence in Canada, including homicides. According to the RCMP top official, Indian media outlets were presenting "false" reporting on the matter and the Canadian Police attempted to “correct the record.”

According to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin, "a number of efforts ... were undertaken," before the RCMP made the accusation public. This includes the presentation of evidence to Indian law enforcement and a meeting between senior Canadian and Indian government officials. Brigitte Gauvin claimed that these “attempts were unsuccessful” and informed host Rosemary Barton,

“There was no imminent threat behind the announcement” while referring to the RCMP's surprise press conference held on Monday, October 14.

Eight people in Canada have been charged with homicide and 22 have been charged with extortion in connection with the investigation, the North American country's national police service official said in reference to Monday's press conference.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agency has been probing these ‘widespread acts of violence,’ which includes the June 2023 murder of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Canadian police said they warned 13 Canadians who could be targets of harassment or threats by Indian agents. Brigitte Gauvin suggested that some of those individuals have received multiple threats.

"The objective here is to disrupt the threat and to disrupt the network," the Candian police official said, mentioning that their objectives is to stop violence and ensure that the Canadian citizens are protected.

