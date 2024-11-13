Canadian police demand $70,000 to provide protection to Hindu groups: Report

Sources claimed that the administration in Canada has been under pressure from Khalistani groups to cancel the events of Hindus.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Brampton, Nov 05 (ANI): A massive crowd gather outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the community after the Khalistani attack on Nov 3, in Brampton on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Brampton, Nov 05 (ANI): A massive crowd gather outside Hindu Sabha Mandir in solidarity with the temple and the community after the Khalistani attack on Nov 3, in Brampton on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The Canadian police allegedly demanded $70,000 to provide protection to Hindu groups amid attack on temples, top Intelligence sources told News18. According to the report, Hindu organisations are upset with the police in Canada for asking for money.

“We are also tax payers. Why this bias towards us? The Peel police, instead of addressing our issues, is putting undue pressure on us," the Canadian Hindu groups were quoted by the report as saying.

Sources further claimed that the administration in Canada has been under pressure from Khalistani groups to cancel the events of Hindus. “The Trudeau government is under pressure before the Finance Bill to oblige Khalistani groups and his former ally Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada’s NDP," sources told News18.

“This is for the first time in the world that local police is demanding money to protect minorities," sources added.

The report came after a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton on November 3. Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan. The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

According to news agency PTI, the protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

Later, The priest of a Hindu temple in the Canadian city of Brampton has been suspended for spreading "violent rhetoric" during recent clashes between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and the people present there.

The violence initially broke out at the Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday afternoon after members of a group called Sikhs for Justice held a protest while Indian consular officials were visiting. Officers were dispatched to the property around noon, Peel police said.

The incident was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsCanadian police demand $70,000 to provide protection to Hindu groups: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.00
    03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.15 (-3.57%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.75
    03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.5 (-2.93%)

    Tata Power share price

    398.95
    03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.3 (-3.69%)

    Tata Motors share price

    785.25
    03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.46
    02:42 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.93 (-8.3%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.49
    02:42 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.46 (-8.04%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    544.15
    02:41 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -45.65 (-7.74%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,526.65
    02:42 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -185.95 (-6.86%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    306.70
    02:42 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    22.55 (7.94%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,249.00
    02:41 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    45.25 (3.76%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    255.90
    02:42 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    5.35 (2.14%)

    CCL Products India share price

    702.70
    02:32 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    11.6 (1.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.