In a move that will make the loans costlier, Canara Bank on Tuesday hiked the benchmark Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate (MCLR) by up to 0.15 per cent. The new lending rates would be effective from Wednesday, September 7, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The existing lending rate which is 7.65 per cent has been raised to 7.75 per cent. The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.

The overnight and one-month tenor MCLRs are raised by 0.10 per cent each while the three-month maturity bucket increased by 0.15 per cent or 15 basis points to 7.25 per cent.

The Canara Bank has raised its lending rate by 0.15 per cent following several of its peers after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its key lending rate last month.

The RBI had hiked the repo rate, at which the central bank lends to banks, by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank has said that the RBI may ease its pace of rate hikes from this month and shift to similar moves after softer-than-expected growth in April-June.

India grew 13.5 per cent in the April-June period this fiscal, which was lower than RBI's projection of 16.2 per cent.

Kaushik Das, the chief economist at Deutsche Bank, said that the GDP growth disappointed as compared to the RBI forecast.

"Given that April-June's GDP growth has disappointed significantly compared to RBI's forecast, we will not be surprised, if RBI decides to slow down its pace of rate hikes to 25 bps clips from September onwards," he said.

The RBI had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40%, after a 50 bps rate hike in June and 40 bps in May. The next policy decision is due on Sep. 30.

