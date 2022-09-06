Canara Bank loans to get costlier as benchmark lending rate raised by up to 0.15%2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 03:44 PM IST
- Loans from Canara Bank will get costlier from on Wednesday as the benchmark MCLR has been raised by up to 0.15 per cent
Listen to this article
In a move that will make the loans costlier, Canara Bank on Tuesday hiked the benchmark Marginal Cost of Funds Based Landing Rate (MCLR) by up to 0.15 per cent. The new lending rates would be effective from Wednesday, September 7, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.