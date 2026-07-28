Canara Bank, India's fourth-largest public sector lender by assets, has initiated a review of its cybersecurity architecture following a recent fraud incident at peer Bank of Baroda.
Canara Bank steps up cyber checks, tech spend after Bank of Baroda breach
SummaryCanara Bank has earmarked over ₹2,000 crore towards IT and cybersecurity initiatives, CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh says, amid reports of a data breach at Bank of Baroda.
Canara Bank, India's fourth-largest public sector lender by assets, has initiated a review of its cybersecurity architecture following a recent fraud incident at peer Bank of Baroda.
About the Author
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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