‘Cancel kar, aur nikal’: Delhi women refuse to pay Uber cab driver, netizens react to heated dispute | Watch viral video

A video recorded by an Uber cab driver in Delhi is going viral on social media platform X, showing a dispute between him and three women passengers who reportedly refused to pay the fare after asking to stop the ride midway, on 1st May, 2025. The ride was originally booked from Patparganj to Maruti Vihar.

According to the video, the incident occurred when the women asked the driver to halt the cab before reaching their destination. When the driver requested payment for the distance already travelled, a heated argument broke out. One of the women can be heard saying, “Cancel kar aur nikal” (Cancel the ride and get lost) as the driver insists on being paid.

The driver, who was recording the video, was also heard saying that he is willing to drop them wherever they want. However the situation escalated further when the women accused the driver of speaking disrespectfully, claiming he addressed them as “tu”—which is often perceived as informal. The driver denied this allegation.

The conversation intensifies as the women insist they will pay the fare only through the app and not directly to the driver. In response, the driver can be heard saying, “Mujhe CNG app bharke dega kya?” (Will the app pay for my CNG?)—expressing frustration over potential losses if the ride is canceled.

Watch Video here:

The video has since sparked widespread discussion on X, with users divided over the incident. Many commenters criticised the passengers’ behaviour, particularly regarding their refusal to pay for services rendered.

One user wrote, “They are not customers they are freeloaders.” Advertisement

Another added, “Exploiting the poor hardworking people.”

A third person commented, “Soon you will see the cash payment option going away from Uber and Ola. It's only in India and see how it is misused.”

