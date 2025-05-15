Cancelling Turkey and Azerbaijan plans? You can visit THESE 10 beautiful places in India

Amid ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, public anger is mounting in the country against Turkey and Azerbaijan for backing Islamabad during the recent tensions and allegedly providing it with military assistance. The outrage follows the two countries’ open support for Pakistan as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.

In response, Indian citizens have launched a campaign calling for an economic and social boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan, accusing them of siding with terrorism.

One of the most visible impacts has been on tourism. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan have become popular among Indian travellers in recent years, owing to their mix of affordability, visa access and cultural appeal. But now, thousands are cancelling or avoiding trips to these countries in protest. In their place, many are turning their focus inward, rediscovering India’s vast and varied travel landscape.

From Himalayan hamlets to island shores, here are 10 exceptional Indian destinations, some famous, others off the beaten path, that offer experiences as enriching and scenic as any international trip.

1. Leh, Ladakh A high-altitude desert nestled between the Karakoram and the Himalayas, Leh has long been a haven for adventure seekers and spiritual travellers. Visitors can explore ancient Buddhist monasteries like Hemis and Thiksey, traverse the dramatic Khardung La Pass, or relax by the shimmering Pangong Lake. With its unique terrain and rich cultural fabric, Leh remains one of the most visually arresting destinations in India.

2. Hampi, Karnataka A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a testament to the grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire. Its surreal landscape, marked by giant boulders, ornate temples, and riverfront ruins, draws both history enthusiasts and backpackers. Key attractions include the stone chariot at Vittala Temple and the vibrant Hippie Island across the Tungabhadra River.

3. Konark, Odisha

Famous for its 13th-century Sun Temple, Konark offers more than just architectural splendour. Its nearby Chandrabhaga Beach provides a peaceful escape, while the annual Konark Dance Festival turns the historic temple complex into a stage for classical Indian dance forms. The town is also part of Odisha’s growing ecotourism circuit.

4. Sikkim Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, Sikkim is a haven of biodiversity and cultural richness. The capital, Gangtok, offers panoramic views of Mount Kanchenjunga, while the peaceful town of Pelling boasts the towering Chenrezig statue and India's first glass skywalk. Explore the alpine beauty of Tsomgo Lake, visit the ancient Rumtek Monastery, or trek through the flower-laden meadows of Yumthang Valley, often referred to as the 'Valley of Flowers'.

5. Darjeeling, West Bengal Darjeeling, with its emerald tea gardens and colonial charm, offers a refreshing escape. Travellers can ride the UNESCO-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, affectionately known as the ‘Toy Train’, through misty mountains and quaint villages. They can also visit the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, explore the vibrant local markets, and wake up early to witness the first rays of sun illuminating the majestic Kanchenjunga from Tiger Hill.

6. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Remote and relatively untouched, Spiti is becoming increasingly popular among domestic travellers looking for offbeat options. Known for its stark landscapes and ancient Tibetan-style monasteries, Spiti also offers thrilling treks, village homestays, and excellent opportunities for astrophotography thanks to its clear night skies.

7. Coorg, Karnataka

Nicknamed the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is celebrated for its rolling coffee plantations, waterfalls, and Kodava heritage. Adventure activities like river rafting on the Barapole, wildlife spotting at Nagarhole, and plantation tours make it an ideal family destination. The misty climate and peaceful resorts also attract honeymooners.

8. Guwahati, Assam A key cultural and commercial hub of Assam, Guwahati blends urban development with spiritual heritage. The revered Kamakhya Temple sits atop Nilachal Hill, drawing pilgrims and tourists alike. Visitors can also cruise the Brahmaputra River, explore Assamese cuisine, and use the city as a launchpad for trips deeper into the Northeast.

9. Varkala, Kerala Unlike the more commercialised Kovalam, Varkala offers a laid-back vibe with red cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. Papanasam Beach is a spiritual and scenic retreat, while the cliffside cafes, yoga centres, and wellness resorts have made Varkala a favourite for solo travellers and international backpackers.

10. Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar

Now renamed Swaraj Dweep, Havelock Island has emerged as one of India’s premier beach destinations. Apart from the famed Radhanagar Beach, visitors can witness the rare phenomenon of bioluminescence, where the sea glows at night due to phytoplankton activity, especially at Vijaynagar and Govind Nagar beaches. Night kayaking here is an unforgettable experience.