Experts red-flag cancer drug price cuts as patented therapies see zero relief, markups exceed benchmark

“While a detailed examination is required, the prices of many original manufacturers appear to have remained unchanged. My only worry remains that the low-cost, life-saving drug should remain viable to manufacture and sell. In the past we have seen that getting affected because of price control,” said Dr. Sandeep Nayak, chairman of oncology, MACS-Renova Oncology Institute, KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru. “The primary impact is likely to be on drugs that have traditionally been marketed with very high profit margins. Overall, the move appears reasonable, with its long-term impact depending on how effectively it is implemented.”