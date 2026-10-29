Experts red-flag cancer drug price cuts as patented therapies see zero relief, markups exceed benchmark

New Delhi: India’s healthcare industry and public health experts have warned that price cuts of non-scheduled cancer medicines effective 9 November under the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority’s trade margin rationalization exercise are structurally flawed, legitimize profiteering and completely bypass high-cost patented drugs.
One-off, self-reported price revisions without independent verification will fail to deliver lasting relief, health groups said, demanding comprehensive, cost-based price controls covering all oncology therapies, permanent statutory margin caps across distribution channels and full scrutiny of company assistance programmes.