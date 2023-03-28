Cancer-causing compounds found in everyday food: EU agency1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:05 PM IST
The 10 nitrosamines -- which are not intentionally added to food but which can form during its preparation and processing -- are carcinogenic and also genotoxic
Cancer-causing chemical compounds called nitrosamines have been detected in a range of everyday foods and could pose a health risk to consumers, the European Food Safety Agency warned on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×