Cannabis entrepreneur asks $38 million for LA Mansion with custom smoking room

Mr. Bytton, 36, hails from Israel and is the founder of the cannabis products company Natura Life Science. He acquired the Bel-Air site in 2014 for $1.775 million, records show, and said he intended to build a house there for himself and his family, starting construction in October 2018. The roughly 13,600-square-foot house was finished in the past few weeks, he said. The family never moved in, however, because they have relocated to the Sacramento area, where his company has constructed a large cannabis production campus.