Cannabis seizures at checkpoints by US-Mexico border frustrates state-authorized pot industry
Cannabis seizures at checkpoints by US-Mexico border frustrates state-authorized pot industry
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol is asserting its authority to seize cannabis shipments — including commercial, state-authorized supplies — as licensed cannabis providers file complaints that more than $300,000 worth of marijuana has been confiscated in recent months at highway checkpoints in southern New Mexico.