Cannibal eruption from Sun moving towards Earth, may strike today

Cannibal eruption from Sun moving towards Earth, may strike today2 min read . 03:34 PM IST
The Solar Dynamics Observatory, which has been tracking developments on the star in our solar system, detected strong solar flares on Tuesday around 1:55 am
The Sun is witnessing increased activity as it inches closer to the peak of its solar cycle. The US-based Space Weather Prediction Center under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted multiple Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) from the Sun moving toward Earth and a cannibal eruption may hit the planet on 4 October.
What effect will the hitting of Cannibal Eruption have on Earth?
The Cannibal eruption could cause severe auroras, and disrupt radio frequencies. Some experts also predict a G2 geomagnetic storm, which is a major disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when energy from the solar wind is exchanged very efficiently into the space environment surrounding Earth.
Coronal Mass Ejection (CME):
The Coronal Mass Ejection is the expulsion of a large amount of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona. The CMEs have the ability to eject billions of tonnes of coronal material, which usually travel outward from the Sun at speeds ranging from less than 250 kilometers per second to nearly 3000 kilometers per second.
What space agencies say about this?
The Solar Dynamics Observatory, which has been tracking developments on the star in our solar system, detected strong solar flares on Tuesday around 1:55 am. The flare was classified as an X1 flare, where X denotes the most intense type of flare and the number indicates its strength.
According to NASA, solar flares are powerful bursts of energy that can disrupt radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, as well as endanger spacecraft and astronauts.
The Center of Excellence in Space Sciences under the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata has also monitored the activity on the Sun.
Other solar activities:
One of the Sun's largest sunspots has also recently rotated over the northeastern limb. According to spaceweather.com, AR3112 has over a dozen dark cores spread across 130,000 km of the solar surface. Astronomers believe that the sunspot is unstable and could cause two weeks of high solar activity.
