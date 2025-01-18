Sumanto, formerly known for his criminal past, has transformed into a social media influencer. His Instagram account, ‘Sumanto Gereng Reborn,’ showcases humorous content and daily motivational quotes.

Indonesian man, who was once known for his criminal past and horrific cannibal tendencies, is making headlines with an all-new Instagram account with the name ‘Sumanto Gereng Reborn.’ Sumanto, who was once dubbed as 'Indonesia's Hannibal Lecter' has completely transformed into a new person with the help of social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, Sumanto's chilling crimes came to light after police found a dismembered body of a pensioner in his home in Central Java's Purbalingga and arrested him, HT reported. It was discovered that Sumanto, who worked at a nearby sugar cane plantation, had reportedly feasted on the remains of two other victims.

The return to the public eye after almost 20 years was exceptional. He was met with scepticism after his release but has gained traction online for the unique turn he took in his life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sumanto's Instagram account, which has a following of over 18,000 users, features light-hearted Indonesian content, meme-like videos and a mix of daily motivational quotes. Besides this, Sumanto’s viral content includes participation in village activities, eating satay and exercising, among others.

The content creation for online platforms is not limited to Instagram, he also has a TikTok account. Sumanto relishes a bowl of a local delicacy in one of his latest post, which states, “Perfect with the weather... just leave funny comments like me."

Doctor explains rebirth of Sumanto as a social media personality Erasing the dark shadows of his past, Sumanto became a social media influencer. Tracing Sumanto's transformative journey from the realm of crime to content creation dates back to 2022, when he first started posting humorous content online. The breakthrough came in the middle of last year when Sumanto was invited for an event in the Banyumas area, to become a brand ambassador. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Head of the An-Nur Haji Supono Mustajab Foundation, Dr Mulyasari, explained how the initiative began, “From there, we created a social media account for Sumanto, and it turned out that the public response was good," HT reported.