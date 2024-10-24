‘Cannot fix what Justin Trudeau broke’: Canadian PM ridiculed in Parliament amid debate over housing crisis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was mocked by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre during a parliamentary debate on immigration and housing crises. Here's how Trudeau defended his economic policies.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of immigration and housing situation in the country was criticised in Parliament on Wednesday.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of immigration and housing situation in the country was criticised in Parliament on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced scathing criticism from the Opposition over his efforts to defend his government's economic policies amid growing housing and immigration crises in the North American country. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Wednesday took a jibe at the Canadian prime minister in Parliament, alleging that Justin Trudeau is busy "fighting" his own party and hence “cannot fix what he broke.”

Targetting the beleaguered leader over the housing affordability crisis, the Conservative leader said, “He (Trudeau) cannot fix what he broke on immigration, housing, or anything else because he is busy fighting his own caucus,” according to a CBC News report.

Also Read | Trudeau warned of ‘consequences’ if he doesn’t step down: ‘Start listening…’

Pierre Poilievre ridiculed Prime Minister Trudeau for attempting to defend his government's record on immigration during a debate. Emphasising the carbon tax issue, Poilievre said, "Why won't he call a carbon tax election so that we can restore Canada's promise where anyone who comes here and works hard can have a good life, a safe street, and a warm home?"

Also Read | Justin Trudeau affirms ’One India’ as Canadian policy as diplomatic rift widens

Justin Trudeau countered the Opposition leader and defended his government's economic policies. “Once again, we see the leader of the Opposition is pushing a 'brokenist' vision of Canada that is simply not aligned with the reality,” the Canadian prime minister said. Calling upon Justen Trudeau for using the word “brokenist,” Pierre Poilievre trolled the PM and said, “'Brokenist', it's not even a word. He (Trudeau) is even breaking the English language.”

Also Read | Canada to have ‘fewer temporary foreign workers,’ says PM Justin Trudeau

The remarks follow mounting pressure on Justin Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader. Amid falling popularity ratings, the PM is facing backlash over a major housing shortage caused by high interest rates, soaring property prices, and a record influx of immigrants. 

According to a CBC News report, 24 Liberal MPs out of 153 MPs in Canada's House of Commons signed a letter during a Liberal Party meeting demanding resignation from the Canadian prime minister before the next election.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.


First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘Cannot fix what Justin Trudeau broke’: Canadian PM ridiculed in Parliament amid debate over housing crisis

