Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, being interrogated in Sidhu Moosewala killing case, has said he wanted to ‘teach Salman Khan a lesson’ for killing a blackbuck in 1998
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, being interrogated in the murder case of actor-singer Sidhu Moosewala, has admitted to plotting to kill actor Salman Khan, saying he wanted to "teach the actor a lesson". Lawrence Bishnoi said he wanted to teach Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly sent gangster Sampat Nehra, a key member of the Bishnoi gang, to Mumbai to do a recce around Salman Khan's house. During his interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi told the police that since Sampat Nehra didn't have a rifle to shoot a long-distance target, he couldn't execute the killing.
He later bought a rifle worth ₹4 lakh to murder Salman Khan. The assignment to murder the Bollywood actor was foiled by the police when they recovered the weapon. Sampat Nehra was arrested in Bengaluru in June 2018.
During interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi, also told the police that his community will never forgive Salman Khan for killing a blackbuck when he was shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan. Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.
Lawrence Bishnoi said the Bishnoi community won't forgive Salman Khan unless he tenders a public apology.
"During interrogation, he candidly said that since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him," said HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner (special cell).
"He (Lawrence Bishnoi) also said the actor (Salman Khan) and his father (Salim Khan) either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them," Dhaliwal said.
Recently, Salim Khan received a death threat letter while taking a morning walk. "Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (You will end up like Moosewala)
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.
