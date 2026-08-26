Can’t call your bank back? Trai, telcos discuss callback option for 1600-series numbers

Imagine getting a call from your bank or insurance company about a payment, service or transaction, only to find that you cannot call the number back. This can leave you wondering whether the call was genuine - and, if it was, how to get back in touch with the bank or insurer.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is discussing a proposal with telecom operators to enable users to call back on the 1600-number series used by banks and other financial institutions for service and transaction-related calls, two industry executives and a government official aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.