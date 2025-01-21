Hearing the submissions in the bail hearing of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the 20202 riots case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 21, rapped the police and said it cannot “endlessly” hear them. The bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur also asked the police to specify the roles attributed to the accused in the alleged conspiracy behind the violence.

“This has to end. This can't go on like this. This needs to end now. We can't give you endless time,” the bench told the police counsel. Meanwhile, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad has sought time from the Delhi HC to file a note to specify the role of each accused.

He stated that the current set of cases involved not just simple bail pleas but appeals challenging trial court orders denying bail, which necessitated a thorough hearing.

As the additional solicitor general, Chetan Sharma, urged the court to grant him some time to make submissions, Justice Chawla said, "You have to finish now. This can't go on endlessly.” Chetan Sharma was appearing for the Delhi Police.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the violence, which left 53 dead and several injured.

While challenging the trial court orders refusing bail, Umar Khalid and others have cited their long incarceration and parity with other co-accused who were granted bail.

SPP Prasad has reiterated the stand that Sharjeel Imam and others gave inflammatory speeches calling for a "chakka jam". "Shaheen Bagh was the brainchild of Sharjeel Imam, with resistance from locals," he said.

He also alleged that Sharjeel Imam was the one who advocated “cutting the chicken neck”.

The court was also told that some witnesses have claimed that the accused persons planned to cause violence on WhatsApp.