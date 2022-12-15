External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar attacked Pakistan on Thursday at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on terrorism, saying the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active. In a veiled attack on China and its close ally Pakistan, Jaishankar lamented that evidence-backed proposals to blacklist terrorists are put on hold without adequate reason. The attack on China comes a few days after Chinese troops tried to change the status quo in the Tamang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.
Jaishankar, who presided over the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', described terrorism as an existential threat to international peace and security and said it knows no borders, nationality or race. “We cannot let another "9/11 of New York" or "26/11 of Mumbai" happen again," EAM Jaishankar said.
Jaishankar said, "The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates."
The external affairs minister said, “At the other end of the spectrum are ‘lone wolf’ attacks inspired by online radicalisation and biases. But somewhere in all of this, we cannot forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia. The contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities."
Jaishankar also asserted calling out double standards in countering terrorism. "Uniform criteria are not applied to sanctioning and prosecuting terrorists."
"The working methods of relevant mechanisms is also a subject of legitimate concern and debate. At one level, we have seen protections that come close to justification. Then, there are evidence-backed proposals that are put on hold without assigning an adequate reason. Conversely, there has even been recourse to anonymity so as to avoid taking ownership of untenable cases," Jaishankar said in his UNSC address.
