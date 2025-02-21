‘Can’t take our country’: Justin Trudeau’s strong message to Donald Trump as Canada beats US in key hockey game

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday took a jab at Donald Trump after his country beat the US hockey team in a key match.

Canada hockey team won 3-2 in an overtime Four Nations Face-Off Championship Game that took place in Boston, Massachusetts.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” Trudeau wrote in a post on X.

The Canadian PM’s comments come as a reply to the US President’s repeated taunts on Canada to become the 51st state of the country in the run-up to the game.

Trudeau’s sentiment found its echo in the comments of his political rival and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who made similar statements after Canada’s win.

“Canada’s game. Canada’s legacy. The true North, strong, free and golden,” he wrote on X.

Ahead of the game, the US had poked fun at the opponent, saying that it would be “beating our soon-to-be 51st state, Canada”.

Trump had called Trudeau ‘governor’ ahead of the match as well.

“I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State. I will be speaking before the Governors tonight in D.C., and will sadly, therefore, be unable to attend. But we will all be watching, and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome. Good luck to everybody, and have a GREAT game tonight. So exciting,” he wrote before the game.

Donald Trump’s Canada comments Since winning the US elections and taking oath as President earlier this year, Donald Trump has made repeated provocative comments about Canada, referring to the country as the “51st state” of the US, and calling Trudeau its “governor”.

He also went on to suggest the name of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as the potential prime ministerial candidate for the country.

While Canada did not take Trump’s comments seriously at first, his repeated mentions provoked Trudeau to hit back later.

“There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” the Canadian PM had said.

Trump tariffs on Canada US President Donald Trump, shortly after taking charge, also declared an economic emergency and imposed 25% tariffs on import of goods from Canada and Mexico, and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

However, Canada’s energy imports including oil, natural gas, and electricity, will attract a reduced 10% tariff.

Trudeau responded to Trump’s action and said that Canada would implement a 25% tariff on US goods worth billions of dollars.

“Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25% tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods,” he said.