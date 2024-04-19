Cap on Overdraft Fees Poised to Dent Revenue at Canadian Banks
A proposal included in Canada’s federal budget this week promises to rein in the fees banks charge customers for overdrawing their accounts — a move that would provide relief for low-income clients while hurting lenders’ revenue, though perhaps not significantly.
