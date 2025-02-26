Joining the debate on working hours for Indian employees, Capgemini India CEO Ashwin Yardi has dismissed the idea of a 70-90 hour workweek, taking a more balanced and humane approach to the whole issue.

Advocating for a 47.5 hours work per week in India, Capgemini CEO said he was against sending e-mails to employees on weekends. He was speaking at Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) in Mumbai.

When asked what should be the ideal hours of working for the Indian employees, Ashwin Yardi said, “Forty seven and half hours. We have about nine hours a day and five days a week.”

“My guiding principle for the last four years is don't send an e-mail on a weekend even if it is an escalation unless you know you can solve it on a weekend,” he added.

Acknowledging that sometimes he does work on weekends, Ashwin Yardi said he desists from sending e-mails to employees, as there is no point just to give “grief” to employees knowing well that the work cannot be done on a weekend.

At the same event, Nasscom chairperson Sindhu Gangadharan, who also heads SAP India, emphasized that outcomes should matter more than hours worked. Marico CEO Saugata Gupta echoed this view, adding that he occasionally sends emails at 11 PM.

The remarks of Capgemini CEO come on the heels of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy pitching for a 70-hour work week, while EPC major Larsen and Toubro's Chairman SN Subrahmanyan called for a 90-hour work week, igniting a huge controversy.

L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, in an interaction with employees recently, said he regrets not having to make his employees work on Sundays. “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays,” he said.