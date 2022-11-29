Capital A to combine AirAsia and AirAsia X as part of restructuring plan2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 03:48 PM IST
Malaysia's Capital A will combine AirAsia and AirAsia X as part of the corporate restructuring plan
CEO Tony Fernandes said that Malaysia's Capital A will combine its AirAsia budget airline business with long-haul offshoot AirAsia X as part of a corporate restructuring designed to shed its status as a financially-distressed firm.