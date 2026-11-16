Govt weighing capital gains tax, STT ahead of budget: CBDT head

New Delhi: The government is reviewing the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regime and securities transaction tax (STT) amid growing calls from investors to ease the tax burden on stock market transactions, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agrawal said on Monday.

Discussions are underway, with industry stakeholders continuing to submit suggestions, Agrawal said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. Any decision would be part of the Union budget, he added.

To be sure, easing these taxes could make Indian equities more attractive to domestic and foreign investors, but would also mean weighing the potential loss of government revenue.

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Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on 13 October acknowledged the debate over these taxes, and said the government was open to hearing investors' suggestions during consultations for the upcoming budget. The budget for financial year 2027-28 (FY28) is likely to be presented on 1 February.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Sitharaman had said that investors, domestic and foreign, had raised questions about capital gains taxation and the treatment of different asset classes. The minister said that the debate over STT and asset classes was “healthy” and “worth discussing”, but refrained from committing to any changes.

Industry representations have gathered momentum since then. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has sought the abolition of LTCG tax on listed equities and a reduction in the short-term capital gains (STCG) tax rate from 20% to 10%. It has also called for rationalization of STT, arguing that investors face both capital gains tax and transaction tax on equity investments.

Tax collection LTCG tax collections from equity transactions rose to ₹1.29 trillion in FY25, from ₹72,249 crore in FY24, according to SBI Research data.

STT collections have also been rising. The government collected ₹57,522 crore through STT in FY26, against ₹53,296 crore in FY25, government accounts data showed.

The Union budget for FY27 has estimated STT collections at ₹73,700 crore.

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The industry's demands come amid substantial foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. PHDCCI cited net FPI withdrawals of ₹3.08 trillion from Indian equities in the first nine months of calendar year 2026, compared with ₹1.66 trillion during the whole of 2025.