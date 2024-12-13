A viral video of a strange incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway is doing the rounds on social media. The video clip shows a speeding car launching into the air after striking a ramp near the Talasari flyover. The car reportedly flew about 25 feet in the air at a site where construction work is ongoing.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday morning on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48). However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

Also Read | Top 4 credit cards for IRCTC railway booking

While the motorists claimed that the ramp placed for white-topping work was not visible, Sumit Kumar, general manager (technical) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), told Times of India that ramps and warning boards were placed.

“We have installed ramps and placed warning boards like ‘Go Slow’ and ‘Ramp Ahead’,” Sumit Kumar told TOI.

An officer at Thane's Programme Implementation Unit (PIU) said that the authorities have permission to work lane by lane, and hence, traffic is controlled on the other two lanes. This incident follows complaints from several motorists since the NHAI began cement-concreting NH-48 earlier this year.

Also Read | Viral videos: Clips of contractual drivers buying alcohol on duty surface online

The complaints have raised concerns about a lack of signage, missing dividers, and uneven sections on the 121km stretch from Dahisar to Achhad near the Gujarat border. According to Palghar activist Harbans Singh Nanade, it becomes difficult to spot such ramps at night since the white topping is done lane by lane. He told TOI, “Also, in most spots, the divider is missing, and there is a height difference between the lanes.”

Several social media users reacted to the incident.