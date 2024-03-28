Cargo ship had engine maintenance in port before it collided with Baltimore bridge, officials say
Cargo ship had engine maintenance in port before it collided with Baltimore bridge, officials say
BALTIMORE (AP) — The cargo ship that lost power and crashed into a bridge in Baltimore underwent “routine engine maintenance" in port beforehand, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday, as divers recovered the bodies of two of six workers who plunged into the water when it collapsed. The others were presumed dead, and officials said search efforts had been exhausted.