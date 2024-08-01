Carvana forecasts 2024 core profit above Wall Street expectations

CARVANA-RESULTS/:Carvan

Reuters
Updated1 Aug 2024, 02:04 AM IST
Carvana forecasts 2024 core profit above Wall Street expectations
Carvana forecasts 2024 core profit above Wall Street expectations

July 31 (Reuters) - Carvana forecast annual core profit above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its used vehicles and improved inventory management, which helped the used-car retailer protect its margins.

During the pandemic, used car retailers such as Carvana increased their vehicle inventory, often buying at inflated prices due to skewed new vehicle supply.

However, as new vehicle productions normalized, Carvana struggled to clear its inventory of used cars forcing it to sell them at prices lower than acquisition costs and impacting margins.

Carvana, best known for its vehicle vending machines, has been working to improve margins and return to profitability.

Earlier this year, it reported its first-ever annual profit and has since been reducing inventory and cutting advertising and other expenses to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company now expects its 2024 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with analysts' average estimates of $890.97 million, according to LSEG data.

"We not only led the industry in retail unit growth, which accelerated from Q1, but also delivered 1.4% net income margin and a new record 10.4% adjusted EBITDA margin, which sets an all-time high water mark for public automotive retailers," CEO Ernie Garcia said.

Total retail units sold in the second quarter rose 33% to 101,440 and with the company expecting this number to rise sequentially in the third quarter.

Carvana's reported a net income of $48 million for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net loss of $105 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 02:04 AM IST
HomeNewsCarvana forecasts 2024 core profit above Wall Street expectations

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    241.05
    03:56 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    7.4 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.60
    03:59 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.4 (-0.77%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.85
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    3.75 (2.58%)

    Tata Steel

    165.35
    03:57 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    1.3 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CCL Products India

    675.30
    03:41 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    59.65 (9.69%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    98.19
    03:54 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    6.89 (7.55%)

    Granules India

    630.35
    03:51 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    42.55 (7.24%)

    Ajanta Pharmaceuticals

    2,690.00
    03:29 PM | 31 JUL 2024
    167.25 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue