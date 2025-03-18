Case booked against 11 YouTubers, social media influencers for ‘promoting’ betting apps

A case has been registered at Panjagutta Police Station against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting applications. Police said investigation is ongoing.

PTI
Updated18 Mar 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Advertisement
A case has been registered against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting online betting applications. (Pixabay)

A case has been registered against 11 YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps on social media platforms, police said here on Monday.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Gaming Act and the IT Act at Panjagutta Police Station, police said.

Also Read | Meet Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson — YouTuber turned $5 billion business mogul

Based on a complaint that the 11 YouTubers and social media influencers were allegedly promoting online betting applications, the case was registered, they said.

"We will summon and question them," a police official said. Further investigation is on.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sunita Williams Return LIVE: NASA’s ‘Butch and Suni’ begin journey home

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsCase booked against 11 YouTubers, social media influencers for ‘promoting’ betting apps
First Published:18 Mar 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App