Cash Lost After Plane Crash Prompts Paraguay Raids: Ultima Hora

(Bloomberg) -- The weekend crash of a plane carrying millions in cash near the triple border of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina has prompted raids of local homes in search of the missing money, which people in the area said were carried out by Paraguayan police, newspaper Ultima Hora reported.

Early Tuesday, four armed and masked men entered a property in the Minga Guazu municipality in Paraguay’s southern province of Alto Parana in the border region, demanding the money from the disaster, the newspaper said, citing a police report. The men left the home empty-handed, it said.

The plane carried around $5 million belonging to Paraguayan security company Prosegur, of which $1.3 million and 4 million Brazilian reais ($806,000) are missing, according to Ultima Hora.

Paraguay’s national police failed to find any money in the five homes they raided on Tuesday while obtaining information possibly tying some locals to part of the disappeared cash, Ultima Hora cited officials as saying.

The newspaper said authorities are continuing their investigation despite the complaints made by locals but didn’t elaborate on any official response to the accusations.

A similar incident occurred in Bolivia in February when $62 million worth of local currency bank notes fell from the sky in a deadly plane crash in the country’s second-largest city.

The crash of the military cargo plane killed at least 22 and injured no less than 37. Most of the victims were in vehicles near the airport and were struck by the aircraft.

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