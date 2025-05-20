Cashel Barnett jailed in Utah for allegedly 'choking' his ex-girlfriend in front of their child

TV personality Cashel Barnett, 34, has been jailed in Utah following allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend by “choking” her in front of their 1-year-old child, according to the Daily Mail. He reportedly surrendered in to Salt Lake City police on Monday morning after a felony arrest warrant was issued earlier in the week.

The Love Island contestant was booked into jail without bail after prosecutors filed charges stemming from an April incident.

The TMZ report said Cashel is accused of slapping the victim before allegedly lifting her by the neck and strangling her with both hands until she nearly lost consciousness. The incident reportedly occurred on April 10 and was reported by the victim on April 24. Cashel was arrested on Monday after voluntarily turning himself in, as per his attorneys.

What are the charges against Cashel Barnett? The reality star is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, felony domestic violence committed in the presence of a child, and two misdemeanor counts of assault.

More charges may come up against him as police are probing another serious accusation of violence made by the victim. Cashel is placed in the Salt Lake City jail and will probably be a detention hearing on Thursday to assess a possible bail amount, if any, the report further mentioned.

The victim told the police that she suffered “difficulty breathing, a raspy voice, coughing, trouble swallowing, neck pain, nausea, vomiting, agitation, amnesia, memory loss, visual changes, and headache.” It doesn't state whether she asked for medical attention, NBC reported.

When she attempted to calm Barnett during an argument in front of the child, he allegedly slapped her arms, lifted her by the neck with both hands, and slammed her onto a bed, she added while informing to the police. Cashel allegedly strangled the woman with "continuous pressure," leaving her unable to breathe and causing her vision to blur.

