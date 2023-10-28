Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 instead of October 31 in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ case. The ethics committee has, however, warned Mahua Moitra that no further extensions in dates beyond November 2 will be entertained.

Mahua Moitra had on Friday written to the ethics committee, which is probing the allegations against her in the ‘cash-for-query’ case, expressing her inability to appear before it on October 31. In a tweet, Mahua Moitra said she was available only after November 5 due to her pre-scheduled constituency programmes. The TMC MP also alleged that the summons were leaked on live TV before an official letter was emailed to her. “Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints & suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre- scheduled constituency programmes end on Nov 4," Mahua Moitra said.

In her letter to panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar, Mahua Moitra said she “eagerly looks forward to physically attending and presenting her defence against the slanderous charges" and that she should be allowed to exercise her right to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The TMC MP said, “The Committee - against the order of natural justice, if I may humbly add- summoned and heard the complainants Shri Dubai (Dubey) & Shri Dehadrai on 26/10/2023 before allowing me, the alleged accused, a chance to be heard."

"…I request to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time of the committee's choice after 5th November 2023. As a recent example, Shri Ramesh Biduri, MP who was summoned by the Privileges Committee on 10/10/23 requested more time since he had pre-fixed political meetings in Rajasthan and was accorded a similar courtesy by this same branch," she said.

Responding to it, the Parliamentary Ethics Committee extended the date of appearance by three days, asking her to depose before it on November 2.

WHAT IS PARLIAMENT PANEL PROBING?

The ethics committee is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Mahua Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On Thursday, Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Mahua Moitra.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!