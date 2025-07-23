Cash-strapped The Good Glamm Group puts all brands up for sale individually

Bengaluru: It's the end of the road for the cash-strapped beauty products and content platform The Good Glamm Group, which has been struggling with unpaid vendor dues and employee salaries and whose plans to engineer a revival have failed.

The Delhi-based company will sell its brands individually, rather than pursuing a group-wide solution as the firm’s lenders have decided to take charge.

The firm has put its individual assets for sale, and each brand will be led independently by new owners instead of operating under one umbrella, Darpan Sanghvi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of The Good Glamm Group, said in a social media statement on Wednesday.

Sanghvi, who has served in the role since 2017 after founding cosmetics brand MyGlamm, has made a “personal commitment” to repay its current and past employees with unpaid salaries, with 25% of his salary or gains from equity from any venture. “Over the next couple of months, if the lenders are unable to complete a sale of the different brands, and / or, through the future buyers and new owners of the brands, if we are unable to clear any portion of the employee dues, then I am giving a personal commitment to each of you, that moving forward 25% of what I earn (post-tax) from salary or gains from equity in any venture, will go toward making you whole.”

“However long it takes, I will keep working till everyone is taken care of…” Sanghvi added.

In the statement, Sanghvi said he will also create a ‘Good Glamm Restitution Fund’ to share equity allocation from his next venture to settle outstanding vendor and shareholder dues. “I am making a personal commitment to you as well: I wil create a Good Glamm Restitution Fund over the next 60 days which will receive equity allocation from whatever I do next in my journey, and that will go towards settling any dues that may remain outstanding for our vendors/partners and for losses incurred by our shareholders.”

Little has gone well for Good Glamm in recent times, as it grapples with rising costs, high cash burn, mounting debt, and consequences of several unsuccessful acquisitions.

In February, Sirona Hygiene’s founders bought back the women’s wellness brand, reportedly for ₹150 crore, just four months after its sale to The Good Glamm Group was completed. Good Glamm initially pumped ₹100 crore in Sirona through primary and secondary investments in 2022. It concluded the acquisition of Sirona in October last year for ₹450 crore in an all-cash deal, ending a long-drawn dispute over non-payment of dues.

It sold digital media platform ScoopWhoop to Bengaluru-based marketing agency WLDD at a fraction of the valuation at which the content-to-commerce company had acquired in 2021.

In March last year, investors injected around $30 million as part of a rights issue, but Good Glamm’s business expansion didn’t pan out as anticipated. Good Glamm became a unicorn—an unlisted company valued at $1 billion or more—in 2021 after raising capital from investors including Prosus and Warburg Pincus.

The company scaled down some of its brands, laid off teams and reduced its marketing efforts to conserve cash and eventually achieve profitability.

The startup’s losses ballooned to ₹917 crore in FY23 from ₹362.5 crore in FY22, although its operating revenue jumped to ₹603 crore from ₹211.4 crore. Good Glamm is yet to file its financials for FY24.