Caste census on cards? Govt plans to include caste column in next census, says report

The government may add a caste column to the upcoming census, India Today reported on Monday, September 16. The last census was conducted in 2011 and was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, no final decision has been made yet, the report added.

Pertinently, various political parties have been demanding a caste census.

In August, the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for a nationwide caste census. He said that around 90 per cent of people in the country are outside the system, and a step should be taken to include them.

“90 per cent of people are sitting out of the system. They have skills and knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census,” Mint reported on August 25, quoting Rahul Gandhi at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi also mentioned that the caste census would deliver social justice.

“Just as the Constitution guided us towards social justice, a comprehensive socio-economic Caste Census will be our guide today. It will help include the 90% in the nation's progress and realise the Constitution's promise,” he posted on X.

On September 3, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav demanded for caste census. “We will hold the ears of these RSS/BJP guys, make them do sit-ups and get the caste census done. What authority do they have that they will not conduct caste census? We will force them so much that they will have to do caste census. The time has come for the Dalits, backward, tribals and poor to show unity,” he wrote on X.

BJP allies also demand a caste census In addition to Opposition leaders, BJP allies such as Nitish Kumar and MP Chirag Paswan have supported a caste census.