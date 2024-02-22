Khelo India Winter Games kick off in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir with snowboarding and skiing events. Omar Abdullah, VP of JKNC, shares his skiing experience amidst stunning landscapes and fresh snowfall, highlighting the region's natural beauty.

Omar Abdullah enjoyed skiing in the hills of Jammu and Kashmir for two consecutive days, February 21 and 22. Here's a glimpse of how the Vice President of Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party, was dazzled by the beauty of nature enhanced by fresh snowfall that made him go for a 'spectacular skiing' attempt.

Omar Abdullah in a post on X stated, “The fresh powder made the going a bit slow but it made for spectacular skiing on the first day #Gulmarg #skiing"

In another post on X, the JKNC Vice President, Omar Abdullah, on his second day of skiing, mentioned the bliss of sunlight in snowclad mountains and said, “Same slope, different day. It’s amazing what a difference a bit of sunshine makes #Gulmarg #Kashmir #Skiing."

In the most recent post on X, he shared a video of him skiing and gave a message, "Sometimes you fall so you know you can get back up & keep going."

Over the politician's post, a user commented, "You deserve to be a brand ambassador of Jk tourism….I am not interested in politics but I like your way of enjoyment BTW your skiing fumes the fire inside the hearts of All imported teams." Another user said, "Ab Modi ji ko Bhi Ski karni padegi! He will have better camera setup though, drone n all!

A third user remarked, "Sir too much POWDER ain't good for https://health.you can check with your counterpart in congress." Another user commented, "Fresh Particles are better than article 370 right ? Now people get to experience real Kashmir." Another user said, "Govt to banegi nahi aapki kabhi life me. Wo dukaan pe lock lag gaya he. To kyu nahi aap or jiske sath @Nidhi london me as couple ghum rahe the wo harward ki profesor sath mil ke aap dono kashmir tourism ke mascot banjao ?"

Farhat Naik, a national-level snowboarder and former state snowboarding coach, joined Omar Abdullah for skiing on Wednesday, February 21. He remarked over the beautiful landscape following snowfall the previous night that brought with it bluebird day. Amidst this scenic setting, he skied along with the JKNC leader. He stated, "Bluebird_Day :Did couple of laps through the beautiful trees with @OmarAbdullah on phase first of Gondola -the snow condition for skiing and snowboarding were amazing ," in a post on X.

Omar Abdullah also shared a number of photos highlighting the silver lining that fresh snowfall over the past few days brought to the region. He captioned, “When you start the day with views like these………."

Admiring the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir he stated, "Nothing like a late evening walk in Gulmarg. It's as beautiful after sunset as it is during the day."

One social media user remarked, “And you all prevented us from enjoying it for 75 years." Another said, “Is this for real it's amazing would love to visit this place for sure wow."

Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir began with the first day of the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games yesterday that is scheduled to wrap up on February 25. The sporting events include winter games such as snowboarding, alpine skiing, nordic skiing and snow mountaineering.

Snow Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of Khelo India Winter Games to highlight issues relating to wildlife conservation, natural habitat preservation and mountain development issues of the natives. 20 states and Union Territories will be participating in alpine ski, nordic ski and snowboarding, while 10 states will participate in the ski mountaineering competition.

