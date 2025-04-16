Caught cheating: Husband records wife using AI tool to crack virtual interview | Viral video sparks ire

A viral Instagram reel has sparked fierce debate after showing a woman using an AI tool during a live job interview, feeding her real-time answers to questions asked by an interviewer on Google Meet. The reel, shared by a page called interviewsidekick, appears to be a marketing video for the company’s AI interview assistant.

In the video, a woman sits in front of her laptop, visibly attending an online interview while keeping her phone in front of her. The phone, as the caption explains, is displaying answers generated in real time by an AI tool that listens to the conversation and questions asked by the interviewer and suggests responses instantly—allowing the user to read them out loud as their own.

The reel is captioned from her husband’s perspective:

“I caught my wife using AI during her interview for a high-paying tech job… and honestly, she might be a genius. This tool gave her real-time answers, instant feedback, and the confidence to crush her job interview—who needs last-minute cramming when you’ve got AI in your corner?”

While intended to showcase the capabilities of the tool, the video drew immediate backlash in the comments section. Instagram users flooded the post with sharp criticism, calling it deceptive and unethical.

One user, whose spouse works in hiring, commented:

“My husband takes interviews and I know it doesn’t work! Expression, eyes and your replies say it all… confidence on face while answering… the delays etc!! Interviewer bewkuf nhi hota.” (The interviewer is not stupid)

Another wrote:

“Why people can't use their brains and get jobs with their own talent? I can predict that Bharat in the hands of these people is not safe.” [sic.]

A third user echoed the sentiment:

“You can cheat once, twice, thrice but not always. At least be true to where you earn your bread and butter. Stop spreading wrong things.”

The reel has fuelled an ongoing debate about the growing role of AI in job applications and assessments. While AI has already been widely adopted in tasks like resume writing and skill evaluations, the use of real-time AI prompting during live online interviews has raised serious concerns about authenticity, hiring integrity, and the long-term impact on workplace culture.