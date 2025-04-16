Caught cheating: Husband records wife using AI tool to crack virtual interview | Viral video sparks ire

A viral Instagram reel has sparked fierce debate after showing a woman using an AI tool during a live job interview, feeding her real-time answers to questions asked by an interviewer on Google Meet . The reel, shared by a page called interviewsidekick , appears to be a marketing video for the company’s AI interview assistant.

In the video, a woman sits in front of her laptop, visibly attending an online interview while keeping her phone in front of her. The phone, as the caption explains, is displaying answers generated in real time by an AI tool that listens to the conversation and questions asked by the interviewer and suggests responses instantly—allowing the user to read them out loud as their own.