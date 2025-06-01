Caught on cam: Moment when Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was about to touch down, but dust storms came in the way

Video: A scary moment was caught on camera, where a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was about to touch down at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, but was forced to make a go-around after the inclement weather conditions, including dust storms in the capital, came in the way.

Passengers held tightly to their seats as strong winds of up to 80 kmph forced the pilot to abort the landing and circle the sky until conditions improved. The flight eventually landed safely at the Delhi Airport.

14 flights diverted due to adverse weather Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were adversely affected on Sunday afternoon when the city and the NCR region experienced massive dust storms, followed by rains in some parts. A total of 14 flights were diverted between 4:30 pm and 6:10 pm.

Noida, India- June 01, 2025: View of Noida city and skyscrapers covered in dust storm in the evening, in Noida, India, on Sunday, June 01, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The diverted flights included two from Chandigarh, two from Amritsar, seven from Jaipur, one from Ahmedabad, one from Dehradun and one from Lucknow.

IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory In the wake of the sudden weather changes in Delhi, airline operators IndiGo and SpiceJet also issued travel advisories urging passengers to keep a tab on their flight status.

SpiceJet added that arrivals and departures at and from the Delhi Aiport were likely to be affected due to inclement weather conditions in the capital.

Delhi dust storms reduce visibility Commuters were thrown off guard as the sudden dust storm in Delhi caused visibility levels to dip, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a multi-hazard warning for NCR region and other states.