Caught on camera | 20-year-old Maharashtra girl collapses, dies during college farewell speech

On her college farewell, a 20-year-old girl collapsed and died mid-speech in Maharashtra.

The girl student, Varsha Kharat, was a final-year BSc student at RG Shinde College in Dharashiv district.

She was delivering her farewell speech when she paused and collapsed on the floor.

The video of the incident that reportedly occurred on April 5 is going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Varsha could be seen wearing a saree and delivering her farewell speech, standing before the podium.

Varsha was sharing a light moment with her audience when she took a moment and collapsed.

Students ran towards the stage and rushed her to a nearby government hospital where Varsha was declared 'brought dead', according to media reports.

College authorities told TOI that Varsha was a bright student with big aspirations for her life and her family.

She came from a humble background—her parents work on farms, and she had both an older sister and a younger brother.

Varsha Kharat had a medical history According to a Times of India report, Varsha had a history of heart-related issues. Quoting her uncle Dhanaji Kharat, the report said, Varsha had undergone a bypass surgery years ago.

“She was on medication after the heart surgery. On Friday, she skipped her daily dose of pills in a rush to get to the college," her uncle told TOI.

Cardiologists advise regular health check-ups In light of the frequently occurring cardiac arrest incidents in India, a senior cardiologist, Dr Pankaj Agarwal, told news agency PTI that in viral videos, the victim likely suffers a sudden cardiac arrest.

"In such cases, the heart abruptly stops functioning, often due to undiagnosed coronary artery blockages," he explained.

Many individuals mistake early symptoms for gas or muscle pain, and if they engage in strenuous activity like dancing, it can trigger a cardiac arrest.