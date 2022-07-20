Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Caught on camera: 4 dead as ambulance crashes at toll booth in Karnataka

Caught on camera: 4 dead as ambulance crashes at toll booth in Karnataka

1 min read . 07:12 PM ISTLivemint

  • At least four people died after an ambulance crashed into a toll plaza booth in Karnataka's Udupi district. The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral

Four people died after an ambulance carrying a patient and two hospital attendants lost control and crashed at a toll booth in the Udupi district of Karnataka. The video of the incident, caught on a CCTV camera, showing the ambulance crashing into the toll booth has gone viral on social media.

The driver also lost his life as the vehicle skidded on a rain-lashed road in Udupi and rammed into the toll booth and one is said to be in a critical condition.

The video shows the workers at a toll plaza hurridly removing barricades from one of the lanes on seeing that an ambulance was approaching.

The footage shows a guard successfully removing two barricades before the toll plaza. Another guard went to remove the last barricade close to the toll booth.

Screengrab from viral video
Screengrab from viral video
Just as he manages to remove the last barricade, the ambulance skids on the wet road, takes a 180-degree turn, and rams into the worker and the booth cabin, before turning upside down.

WATCH THE VIDEO

According to a report, people who have lost their lives in the accident are a patient, two attendants and the driver.

The video was shared by a doctor on Twitter.

