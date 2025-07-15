Caught on camera: Congress MLA's son rams car into cops in MP's Alirajpur, attempt to murder case filed

The son of a Congress MLA is on the run after allegedly knocking down a police constable in Madhya Pradesh. The incident reportedly occurred when the accused, identified as Pushpraj Singh - son of Jobat MLA Sena Mahesh Patel - was signalled by the police to stop, as he was allegedly driving a vehicle without a number plate near a bus stand in Alirajpur city.

Advertisement

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas told news agency PTI that a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Pushpraj Patel in connection with the incident

CCTV footage captured the moment the vehicle swerved toward the police officers before crashing into an electric pole. As the two constables standing near their patrol vehicle tried to jump out of the way, one of them was struck and knocked down by the car.

Police told NDTV that the injured constable is currently receiving treatment at Alirajpur District Hospital. They added that appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

Advertisement

This isn’t Pushpraj Singh’s first brush with the law. Back in September 2024, he was booked in connection with the alleged abetment of a 25-year-old woman’s suicide. According to a Times of India report, the woman took her own life after reportedly receiving persistent threats from Singh, who was allegedly pressuring her to marry him.

Advertisement

2 Killed as Car Plunged into River in MP's Dewas In a similar incident, two persons were killed and two others critically injured after a car plunged into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Sunday. The accident occurred on the Indore-Betul highway near Mokhapipalya village in Bagli tehsil, an official told news agency PTI.

The car had been crossing the culvert when a truck approached from the opposite direction, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and fall into the Kalisindh River, Kamlaur police station in-charge Upendra Nahar said.

He added that locals had helped rescue all four occupants from the submerged car and rushed them to the government hospital in Bagli, where doctors declared two of them dead.

Advertisement

The other two injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment, the official said.