Caught on camera: Cop shoots down motorist escaping road crash; video goes viral | Watch

A car driver was shot dead by police when he tried to reach for a gun during a confrontation at a Houston traffic stop. The shocking exchange and the ultimate firing in which the alleged miscreant was killed was caught on bodycam camera.

The motorist, identified as Michael Dziedzic, was escaping a fender bender on May 17 for which he was stopped by Houston police at a nearby parking lot. After fleeing the spot of three-car accident on the North Freeway, the driver was shot dead in a face-off.



Viewers' discretion is advised as the nature of the video is graphic.

Houston Police Department in a social media post on Facebook stated, “HPD is releasing body worn camera video of an officer-involved shooting incident at 10718 North Freeway on May 17.”

The video opens with two officers approaching Michael Dziedzic's vehicle to question him about the crash. In the video clip, one officer can be heard saying, “Were you involved in an accident?” to which the SUV driver responded, “No."

The cop further questioned, “What was your intention? You didn’t want to provide your information?” adding, “You know it’s state law to do that, right?”

Also Read | Meghalaya murder: Cops detain Indore property dealer for burning evidence

The video shows the assailant slumped over in his seat with a gun intact with his waistband that he tried to reach as police inquiry continued.

According to Houston Police Assistant Chief Christy Smith, the motorist was declared dead at the scene. In the Facebook post, the Assistant Chief said, “These typically require investigators to interview multiple witnesses, view numerous hours of video footage and analyze a significant amount of forensic evidence."

She added, “It is important to note that we are in the very early stages of the investigation.”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Not a good idea to pull a gun on a police officer. The perp escalated it.” Another user remarked, “If the cop wasnt there everyone would still be alive.” A third user commented, “Solid work officers, you both went home! Secured scene, eliminated all threats, then tend to life threatening injuries.”