Caught on camera: Hilarious street fight with police man as 'referee’ goes viral; Internet reacts, ‘Desi Liu Kang’

Hilarious street fight has gone viral after two men were caught exchanging blows on a street. A police officer's failed attempts two control the two furious youths were caught on camera.

The video posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh account on X at 10:39 AM on August 12 has already amassed over 29.5 thousand views, several comments and reactions. Users online dropped a flurry of amusing comments, memes and jokes on the strange confrontation between a shirtless man with one in sneakers. Some users pointed out that the location is Kullu bus stand.

Also Read | Plane crashes into parked aircraft during landing at Montana Airport | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

Aligning with the random sounds in the video, the caption rightfully states, “Aaja-Aaja.”

Also Read | Viral video: Delhi man slammed for letting son urinate on metro railway tracks

Social media reaction Reacting to this video, a user stated, "Aaja Aaja Mai hu pyaar teraaa" song hitting my mind after reading the caption. Another user remarked, “Banda shirt utar k khudko Bruce Lee samajh raha.”

Reactions on hilarious viral street fight video

A third user replied, “It looks himachali tarjan getting beaten up.”

A fourth user wrote, “The shirtless guy ended up hurting himself more than the other person he was fighting.”

A fifth user joked, “Police uncle is the refree.(sic)”

A sixth comment read, “Real WWE”

A seventh user quipped, “Desi Liu Kang.”

What is Liu Kang? A fictional character of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, Liu Kang first made an appearance in the original 1992 game as a Shaolin monk. Notably, Mortal Kombat was produced by Midway Games and NetherRealm Studios.

Since the debut of Liu Kang character, the protagonists of the action-adventure spin-off Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks has appeared as playable in almost every main instalment. The only in instalment in which Liu Kang character was not present was Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002).